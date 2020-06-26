All apartments in Atlanta
23 Paces West Drive NW
23 Paces West Drive NW

23 Paces West Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

23 Paces West Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Randall Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
This fully furnished & all inclusive 3 bed/3 bath property includes a 2/2 home and a 1/1 garage apartment. The professionally decorated Neel Reid house has exquisite craftsmanship and comfort. The large great room has an elegant fireplace and an adjacent office and a full bathroom. Walk straight out to the private terrace where you can enjoy a serene and secluded garden. The unique bay windows, which keep the historic charm of the home, were originally the carriage entrances! The garage apartment is a perfect guest suite or office, and is currently being renovated (to be complete by early February 2020). This one room apartment has a kitchenette and a full bathroom. Located off of the famed West Paces Ferry Road, this quiet enclave has a shared pool and a guard house, plus you are just a block away from fine and casual dining, Publix market, coffee shops & more. Only 3 blocks to I-75. This is a must see property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Paces West Drive NW have any available units?
23 Paces West Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Paces West Drive NW have?
Some of 23 Paces West Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Paces West Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
23 Paces West Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Paces West Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 23 Paces West Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 23 Paces West Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 23 Paces West Drive NW offers parking.
Does 23 Paces West Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Paces West Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Paces West Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 23 Paces West Drive NW has a pool.
Does 23 Paces West Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 23 Paces West Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Paces West Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Paces West Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
