2299 SW Omaha Rd

Amenities
Rent ready !! Come and check out this split level home that's located on nice size corner lot. Located in quiet neighborhood. Has a new roof and much more! . Close to expressway I-285 and not far from I-75 and I-85. - For more information please text - 7707072421
Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply
Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply
Section 8 not available
(RLNE4868695)