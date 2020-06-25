2299 SW Omaha Rd

Amenities

pet friendly

Rent ready !! Come and check out this split level home that's located on nice size corner lot. Located in quiet neighborhood. Has a new roof and much more! . Close to expressway I-285 and not far from I-75 and I-85. - For more information please text - 7707072421

Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount

No evictions on credit report

No felony convictions

Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply



Section 8 not available



