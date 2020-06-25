All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2299 SW Omaha Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2299 SW Omaha Rd
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

2299 SW Omaha Rd

2299 Omaha Rd SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2299 Omaha Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Arlington Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent ready !! Come and check out this split level home that's located on nice size corner lot. Located in quiet neighborhood. Has a new roof and much more! . Close to expressway I-285 and not far from I-75 and I-85. - For more information please text - 7707072421
Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply

Section 8 not available

(RLNE4868695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 SW Omaha Rd have any available units?
2299 SW Omaha Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2299 SW Omaha Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2299 SW Omaha Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 SW Omaha Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2299 SW Omaha Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2299 SW Omaha Rd offer parking?
No, 2299 SW Omaha Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2299 SW Omaha Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2299 SW Omaha Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 SW Omaha Rd have a pool?
No, 2299 SW Omaha Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2299 SW Omaha Rd have accessible units?
No, 2299 SW Omaha Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 SW Omaha Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2299 SW Omaha Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2299 SW Omaha Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2299 SW Omaha Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus