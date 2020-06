Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool concierge alarm system internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system concierge pool internet access

Perfect for in-town living. Enjoy many amenities in the ARAMORE - What a view! Perfect for in-town living. Enjoy many amenities in the ARAMORE. Granite countertops in kitchen, Direct TV available, internet and alarm system also included. Pool, patio, concierge, awesome restaurants and much more!



(RLNE2186900)