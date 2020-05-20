2260 Lavista Court

Amenities

Fabulous Townhouse at Lavista Walk! - Available for May Move In - The Park at LaVista Walk is an upscale in-town townhome community at LaVista and Cheshire Bridge Roads. Walk boasts amazing amenities including two private pools, outdoor fireplace and grills, and state of the art fitness center. The community also offers convenient access to great dining, shopping and entertainment. This home features 2 bedrooms (and one extra room on the garage level and perfect for an office or studio), 3 1/2 baths, wood floors on main floor, carpet upstairs, large chef's kitchen over looking the living room with granite and stainless matching appliances, neutral and perfect paint, front loading washer and dryer, 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space outside garage and location, location, location! Minimum 12 month lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963!



