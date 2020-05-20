All apartments in Atlanta
2260 Lavista Court
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

2260 Lavista Court

2260 Lavista Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Lavista Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Townhouse at Lavista Walk! - Available for May Move In - The Park at LaVista Walk is an upscale in-town townhome community at LaVista and Cheshire Bridge Roads. Walk boasts amazing amenities including two private pools, outdoor fireplace and grills, and state of the art fitness center. The community also offers convenient access to great dining, shopping and entertainment. This home features 2 bedrooms (and one extra room on the garage level and perfect for an office or studio), 3 1/2 baths, wood floors on main floor, carpet upstairs, large chef's kitchen over looking the living room with granite and stainless matching appliances, neutral and perfect paint, front loading washer and dryer, 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space outside garage and location, location, location! Minimum 12 month lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963!

(RLNE2305298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Lavista Court have any available units?
2260 Lavista Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 Lavista Court have?
Some of 2260 Lavista Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Lavista Court currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Lavista Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Lavista Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 Lavista Court is pet friendly.
Does 2260 Lavista Court offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Lavista Court offers parking.
Does 2260 Lavista Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2260 Lavista Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Lavista Court have a pool?
Yes, 2260 Lavista Court has a pool.
Does 2260 Lavista Court have accessible units?
No, 2260 Lavista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Lavista Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 Lavista Court does not have units with dishwashers.
