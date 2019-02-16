All apartments in Atlanta
2255 LaVista Court NE

2255 Lavista Road · No Longer Available
Location

2255 Lavista Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained townhome convenient to Buckhead & Midtown! Features an open layout w/ hardwoods on terrace & main levels, granite & stainless appliances, kitchen island, separate dining rm, spacious living rm w/ gas fireplace & custom built ins, back deck, 2 car garage w/ shelving for extra storage & racks for bikes, Nest thermostats, master bedroom w/ custom walk in closet, master bath w/ dual vanities, separate shower & garden bath. Roommate floorplan. Amenities include 2 luxurious pools, fitness center, clubhouse, pet friendly, outdoor fireplace & grills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 LaVista Court NE have any available units?
2255 LaVista Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 LaVista Court NE have?
Some of 2255 LaVista Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 LaVista Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
2255 LaVista Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 LaVista Court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 LaVista Court NE is pet friendly.
Does 2255 LaVista Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 2255 LaVista Court NE offers parking.
Does 2255 LaVista Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 LaVista Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 LaVista Court NE have a pool?
Yes, 2255 LaVista Court NE has a pool.
Does 2255 LaVista Court NE have accessible units?
No, 2255 LaVista Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 LaVista Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 LaVista Court NE has units with dishwashers.
