2255 LaVista Court NE

Amenities
Beautifully maintained townhome convenient to Buckhead & Midtown! Features an open layout w/ hardwoods on terrace & main levels, granite & stainless appliances, kitchen island, separate dining rm, spacious living rm w/ gas fireplace & custom built ins, back deck, 2 car garage w/ shelving for extra storage & racks for bikes, Nest thermostats, master bedroom w/ custom walk in closet, master bath w/ dual vanities, separate shower & garden bath. Roommate floorplan. Amenities include 2 luxurious pools, fitness center, clubhouse, pet friendly, outdoor fireplace & grills.