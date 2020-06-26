2253 Roswell St SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Say hello to your new piece of paradise in Atlanta! This spacious and secluded hidden gem offers the perfect quiet country setting while still being minutes away from the highway. The kitchen is light and bright and comes with all major appliances so you can move right in without digging into your pocket book. This home has a beautiful patio and sprawling backyard open to gorgeous wooded sightlines which makes this the perfect place to have a BBQ or relax by a bonfire spending time with the people that matter most to you in life. Schedule a showing today to see for yourself all the reasons this home is perfect for you!