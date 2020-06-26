All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2253 Roswell St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2253 Roswell St SW
Last updated May 20 2019 at 6:56 PM

2253 Roswell St SW

2253 Roswell Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2253 Roswell Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Say hello to your new piece of paradise in Atlanta! This spacious and secluded hidden gem offers the perfect quiet country setting while still being minutes away from the highway. The kitchen is light and bright and comes with all major appliances so you can move right in without digging into your pocket book. This home has a beautiful patio and sprawling backyard open to gorgeous wooded sightlines which makes this the perfect place to have a BBQ or relax by a bonfire spending time with the people that matter most to you in life. Schedule a showing today to see for yourself all the reasons this home is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Roswell St SW have any available units?
2253 Roswell St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2253 Roswell St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Roswell St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Roswell St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2253 Roswell St SW is pet friendly.
Does 2253 Roswell St SW offer parking?
No, 2253 Roswell St SW does not offer parking.
Does 2253 Roswell St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2253 Roswell St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Roswell St SW have a pool?
No, 2253 Roswell St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2253 Roswell St SW have accessible units?
No, 2253 Roswell St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Roswell St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2253 Roswell St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2253 Roswell St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2253 Roswell St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus