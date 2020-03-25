All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:03 PM

222 Camden Road NE

222 Camden Road Northeast · (404) 352-2010
Location

222 Camden Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Hard to find Rental in Beautiful Brookwood Hills. This 4 bed, 2 bath home is loaded with Lots of Charm & Upgrades. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Bedroom and Bath on Main, 2 bedrooms and Master bedroom upstairs. Eat in Chef's Kitchen is top of the line with High End Appliances. Home Features Sunroom/Office, Newly remodeled upstairs Bathroom, Wonderful Backyard Living Space with Grill and Furniture for Entertaining, Space for Home Theater Room and much more! Close to Midtown, Buckhead, the West Side and all In-town Atlanta has to offer. Available 06/01/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Camden Road NE have any available units?
222 Camden Road NE has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Camden Road NE have?
Some of 222 Camden Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Camden Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
222 Camden Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Camden Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 222 Camden Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 222 Camden Road NE offer parking?
No, 222 Camden Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 222 Camden Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Camden Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Camden Road NE have a pool?
No, 222 Camden Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 222 Camden Road NE have accessible units?
No, 222 Camden Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Camden Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Camden Road NE has units with dishwashers.
