222 Camden Road NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

Hard to find Rental in Beautiful Brookwood Hills. This 4 bed, 2 bath home is loaded with Lots of Charm & Upgrades. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Bedroom and Bath on Main, 2 bedrooms and Master bedroom upstairs. Eat in Chef's Kitchen is top of the line with High End Appliances. Home Features Sunroom/Office, Newly remodeled upstairs Bathroom, Wonderful Backyard Living Space with Grill and Furniture for Entertaining, Space for Home Theater Room and much more! Close to Midtown, Buckhead, the West Side and all In-town Atlanta has to offer. Available 06/01/2020