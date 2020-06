Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated Brick Ranch Directly on the Beltline on quiet street! Huge backyard that goes up to the Beltline to Walk to Parks, Restaurants, & Shopping! 3 full bedrooms and 1 full bath with all Hardwoods, Large Living Room with separate full size Dining Room, Kitchen, washer and dryer hook ups and Covered Porches!