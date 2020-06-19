All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

2205 Willow Ave

2205 Willow Avenue Northeast · (770) 366-8876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2205 Willow Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
In the heart of Buckhead, furnished rental in Peachtree Hills offers the best. Nestled back on a quiet street yet 5-10 min walk to shops, restaurants & bars. Completely renovated in 2015, home feels like new because everything is! 1 level easy living, kitchen open to family room w/large screened porch. 9 1/2' ceilings, hdwds thru-out, double vanities, steam shower w/2 shower heads, soaking tub & many more upgrades. FURNISHED EXECUTIVE LEASE AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH (utilities paid up to a $400 cap), multi-month lease, or TV/Film/Photo shoots(day rate negotiable). Owner may consider partially unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Willow Ave have any available units?
2205 Willow Ave has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Willow Ave have?
Some of 2205 Willow Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Willow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Willow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Willow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2205 Willow Ave offer parking?
No, 2205 Willow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Willow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Willow Ave have a pool?
No, 2205 Willow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 2205 Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Willow Ave has units with dishwashers.
