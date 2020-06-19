2205 Willow Ave

Amenities

In the heart of Buckhead, furnished rental in Peachtree Hills offers the best. Nestled back on a quiet street yet 5-10 min walk to shops, restaurants & bars. Completely renovated in 2015, home feels like new because everything is! 1 level easy living, kitchen open to family room w/large screened porch. 9 1/2' ceilings, hdwds thru-out, double vanities, steam shower w/2 shower heads, soaking tub & many more upgrades. FURNISHED EXECUTIVE LEASE AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH (utilities paid up to a $400 cap), multi-month lease, or TV/Film/Photo shoots(day rate negotiable). Owner may consider partially unfurnished.