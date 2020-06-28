All apartments in Atlanta
220 Semel Circle NW

220 Semel Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

220 Semel Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic rental opportunity in this charming townhome complex. Well maintained 3-story townhome located between Midtown & Buckhead. Easy access to major interstates and the Northside Beltline! Features include hardwoods, granite countertops, SS appliances, covered porch off of the main floor, tons of closet space, and a garage with additional storage. Amenities includes tennis courts, dog park & proximity to the Beltline. You're in walking distance to multiple restaurants, retail stores and more! Available for immediate move-in / Security deposit $1990.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Semel Circle NW have any available units?
220 Semel Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Semel Circle NW have?
Some of 220 Semel Circle NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Semel Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
220 Semel Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Semel Circle NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Semel Circle NW is pet friendly.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 220 Semel Circle NW offers parking.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Semel Circle NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW have a pool?
No, 220 Semel Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 220 Semel Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Semel Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
