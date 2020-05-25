All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

218 Summit N Dr NE

218 Summit North Drive NE · No Longer Available
Location

218 Summit North Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
218 Summit N Dr NE Available 01/15/19 Lovely One Bed Condo In Buckhead Off Sidney Marcus Blvd! - Pre- Register for a self-showing and be notified when the property becomes available!

NON-SECTION 8 APPLICANTS ONLY

Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing: https://secure.rently.com/properties/741293

This lovely condo in Buckhead has one bedroom and one bathroom. The second story condo features hardwood flooring, a large living room, formal dining room, sun room and walk in closet. Water, trash and access to the complex amenities are included at no additional cost. The condo is located off Sidney Marcus Blvd across from The Lindbergh Plaza and all the great shopping and eateries that come with the area.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 218 Summit is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

(RLNE4507993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Summit N Dr NE have any available units?
218 Summit N Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 218 Summit N Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
218 Summit N Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Summit N Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Summit N Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 218 Summit N Dr NE offer parking?
No, 218 Summit N Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 218 Summit N Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Summit N Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Summit N Dr NE have a pool?
No, 218 Summit N Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 218 Summit N Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 218 Summit N Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Summit N Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Summit N Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Summit N Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Summit N Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
