Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

218 Summit N Dr NE Available 01/15/19 Lovely One Bed Condo In Buckhead Off Sidney Marcus Blvd! - Pre- Register for a self-showing and be notified when the property becomes available!



NON-SECTION 8 APPLICANTS ONLY



Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing: https://secure.rently.com/properties/741293



This lovely condo in Buckhead has one bedroom and one bathroom. The second story condo features hardwood flooring, a large living room, formal dining room, sun room and walk in closet. Water, trash and access to the complex amenities are included at no additional cost. The condo is located off Sidney Marcus Blvd across from The Lindbergh Plaza and all the great shopping and eateries that come with the area.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 218 Summit is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com



(RLNE4507993)