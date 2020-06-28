217 16th St North West Unit

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

The location can't be beat! Walking distance to Atlantic Station filled with tons of shops and restaurants. Close to Midtown, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Emory. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout the home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, tons of cabinetry, lovely back splash and an eat-in kitchen. Large master with en suite bathroom & additional bedrooms have private full bathrooms. Private balcony is perfect for entertaining. Attached garage, plenty of street parking and nearby tennis courts make this the package deal. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home! Available 10/1