2160 Rachael St Se

dishwasher parking air conditioning media room internet access furnished

** this is a room only, NOT the whole house. single occupancy only.**

We are a young couple that owns our home in Southeast Atlanta ( 5 mins from the iconic Starlight Drive Movie Theater). We are looking to rent out our spare bedroom that has a private hall bathroom.



THE SPACE

It is a sunny bedroom with its own private hall bathroom and closet. The room is furnished with a queen bed, queen mattress, 1 night stand, 1 small dresser and a new wood bed frame upon move in!



THE HOME

Our home is quiet, laid back, peaceful, clean, drug-free, no smoking of any kind inside the house, no parties, no kids, no pets. We are looking for someone that is like minded and professional.



VIDEO TOUR

outside: https://youtu.be/tDK7XzNMpWY

inside: https://youtu.be/SCiOCeEKNnw

* please note some decor accents have changed since this video was taken but the majority is the same and will be seen to those that view the property.*



REQUIREMENTS:

�Background check but no credit check

�Employment Verification

�$250 move in fee



Our rent is $650/month non-negotiable with $154 for utilities (internet, electric, water, and sewer).



Available ASAP Lease options are 12 months.

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!



