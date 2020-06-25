All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2160 Rachael St Se
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:13 AM

2160 Rachael St Se

2160 Rachael St SE · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Rachael St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Norwood Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
** this is a room only, NOT the whole house. single occupancy only.**
We are a young couple that owns our home in Southeast Atlanta ( 5 mins from the iconic Starlight Drive Movie Theater). We are looking to rent out our spare bedroom that has a private hall bathroom.

THE SPACE
It is a sunny bedroom with its own private hall bathroom and closet. The room is furnished with a queen bed, queen mattress, 1 night stand, 1 small dresser and a new wood bed frame upon move in!

THE HOME
Our home is quiet, laid back, peaceful, clean, drug-free, no smoking of any kind inside the house, no parties, no kids, no pets. We are looking for someone that is like minded and professional.

VIDEO TOUR
outside: https://youtu.be/tDK7XzNMpWY
inside: https://youtu.be/SCiOCeEKNnw
* please note some decor accents have changed since this video was taken but the majority is the same and will be seen to those that view the property.*

REQUIREMENTS:
�Background check but no credit check
�Employment Verification
�$250 move in fee

Our rent is $650/month non-negotiable with $154 for utilities (internet, electric, water, and sewer).

Available ASAP Lease options are 12 months.
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!

** this is a room only, NOT the whole house. single occupancy only.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Rachael St Se have any available units?
2160 Rachael St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Rachael St Se have?
Some of 2160 Rachael St Se's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Rachael St Se currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Rachael St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Rachael St Se pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Rachael St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2160 Rachael St Se offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Rachael St Se offers parking.
Does 2160 Rachael St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Rachael St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Rachael St Se have a pool?
No, 2160 Rachael St Se does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Rachael St Se have accessible units?
No, 2160 Rachael St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Rachael St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 Rachael St Se has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

