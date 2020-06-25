2160 Rachael St Se

Amenities
** this is a room only, NOT the whole house. single occupancy only.**
We are a young couple that owns our home in Southeast Atlanta ( 5 mins from the iconic Starlight Drive Movie Theater). We are looking to rent out our spare bedroom that has a private hall bathroom.
THE SPACE
It is a sunny bedroom with its own private hall bathroom and closet. The room is furnished with a queen bed, queen mattress, 1 night stand, 1 small dresser and a new wood bed frame upon move in!
THE HOME
Our home is quiet, laid back, peaceful, clean, drug-free, no smoking of any kind inside the house, no parties, no kids, no pets. We are looking for someone that is like minded and professional.
VIDEO TOUR
outside: https://youtu.be/tDK7XzNMpWY
inside: https://youtu.be/SCiOCeEKNnw
* please note some decor accents have changed since this video was taken but the majority is the same and will be seen to those that view the property.*
REQUIREMENTS:
�Background check but no credit check
�Employment Verification
�$250 move in fee
Our rent is $650/month non-negotiable with $154 for utilities (internet, electric, water, and sewer).
Available ASAP Lease options are 12 months.
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!
