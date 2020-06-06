216 Wilbur Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovingly constructed, top shelf home full of sustainable and beautiful upgrades. Lofty open entertaining spaces, garage parking, front/back porches w/ architect designed exteriors/interiors- true R-town classic. Not to mention a pleasant few blocks from the BeltLine and booming Memorial Drive. Walk to Krog Market, Park Grounds, Muchacho, Golden Eagle, Home Grown, etc. Energy eff green new home built above many energy standards. All new high-end energy saving systems saves you money mo after mo. Pet Fee : $400 non-refund and non-neg. $50/adult application fee