Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:09 PM

216 Wilbur Avenue SE

216 Wilbur Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

216 Wilbur Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovingly constructed, top shelf home full of sustainable and beautiful upgrades. Lofty open entertaining spaces, garage parking, front/back porches w/ architect designed exteriors/interiors- true R-town classic. Not to mention a pleasant few blocks from the BeltLine and booming Memorial Drive. Walk to Krog Market, Park Grounds, Muchacho, Golden Eagle, Home Grown, etc. Energy eff green new home built above many energy standards. All new high-end energy saving systems saves you money mo after mo. Pet Fee : $400 non-refund and non-neg. $50/adult application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Wilbur Avenue SE have any available units?
216 Wilbur Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Wilbur Avenue SE have?
Some of 216 Wilbur Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Wilbur Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
216 Wilbur Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Wilbur Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Wilbur Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 216 Wilbur Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 216 Wilbur Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 216 Wilbur Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Wilbur Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Wilbur Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 216 Wilbur Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 216 Wilbur Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 216 Wilbur Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Wilbur Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Wilbur Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
