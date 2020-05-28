All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 216 Hutchinson Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
216 Hutchinson Street NE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

216 Hutchinson Street NE

216 Hutchinson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

216 Hutchinson Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Top Floor on this brand-new build in Edgewood with a large private rear screened in porch for your exclusive use! Layout offers large open kitchen/living/dining room connected to the screened in porch and two bedrooms with private bathrooms. Elec/Water/Sewer/garbage included in rent along with 1 parking spot in rear plus street parking. No pets and no yard access. Fantastic location - 1 block from MARTA and walk/bike to shops/restaurants/Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Hutchinson Street NE have any available units?
216 Hutchinson Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Hutchinson Street NE have?
Some of 216 Hutchinson Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Hutchinson Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
216 Hutchinson Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Hutchinson Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 216 Hutchinson Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 216 Hutchinson Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 216 Hutchinson Street NE offers parking.
Does 216 Hutchinson Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Hutchinson Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Hutchinson Street NE have a pool?
No, 216 Hutchinson Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 216 Hutchinson Street NE have accessible units?
No, 216 Hutchinson Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Hutchinson Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Hutchinson Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus