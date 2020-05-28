216 Hutchinson Street NE

216 Hutchinson Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307 Edgewood
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Top Floor on this brand-new build in Edgewood with a large private rear screened in porch for your exclusive use! Layout offers large open kitchen/living/dining room connected to the screened in porch and two bedrooms with private bathrooms. Elec/Water/Sewer/garbage included in rent along with 1 parking spot in rear plus street parking. No pets and no yard access. Fantastic location - 1 block from MARTA and walk/bike to shops/restaurants/Beltline.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
