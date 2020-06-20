2140 Derby Drive, SW

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****BRAND NEW 3bd/2ba RANCH LISTING***NEW RENOVATION!!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! Must see to appreciate!!! NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED **** - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a large lot in an established, quiet Atlanta community! This home has just been completely renovated and features brand new GE appliances and sleek, black, granite countertops. NO CARPET! New, modern, grey flooring throughout!! Come enjoy the great open concept living in this home, perfect for entertaining. Plenty of windows to let in tons of daylight. Home is situated on a LARGE lot with gorgeous front and back yards. Bedrooms are a good size with one very large main bathroom. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a brand new tiled shower. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Call today to schedule a viewing while it's still available!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! NO SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, during open house showings only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request****



(RLNE5781459)