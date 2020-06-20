All apartments in Atlanta
2140 Derby Drive, SW

2140 Derby Drive Southwest · (470) 338-0635
Location

2140 Derby Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2140 Derby Drive, SW · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****BRAND NEW 3bd/2ba RANCH LISTING***NEW RENOVATION!!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! Must see to appreciate!!! NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED **** - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a large lot in an established, quiet Atlanta community! This home has just been completely renovated and features brand new GE appliances and sleek, black, granite countertops. NO CARPET! New, modern, grey flooring throughout!! Come enjoy the great open concept living in this home, perfect for entertaining. Plenty of windows to let in tons of daylight. Home is situated on a LARGE lot with gorgeous front and back yards. Bedrooms are a good size with one very large main bathroom. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a brand new tiled shower. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Call today to schedule a viewing while it's still available!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! NO SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, during open house showings only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request****

(RLNE5781459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

