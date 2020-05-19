All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019

2126 Adams Drive NW

2126 Adams Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2126 Adams Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Welcome to the Wonderful West Midtown! One of Atlanta's Hottest Neighborhoods! This wonderful Craftsman Style 2 story home with Huge Great Room/Open Kitchen Concept, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room with Tons of Light. Upstairs has a large Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet, Master Bath has Jetted Tub, Separate Tub, Dual Vanities. Double Garage and Covered Patio. Don't miss the Rocking Chair Front Porch and the Covered Patio, Landscaping is included (ongoing landscaping renovations) in the rent. NO HOUSE VOUCHER OR SECTION 8 PARTICIPATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Adams Drive NW have any available units?
2126 Adams Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 Adams Drive NW have?
Some of 2126 Adams Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 Adams Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Adams Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Adams Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2126 Adams Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2126 Adams Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2126 Adams Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2126 Adams Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2126 Adams Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Adams Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2126 Adams Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Adams Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2126 Adams Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Adams Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 Adams Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
