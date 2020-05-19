2126 Adams Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Welcome to the Wonderful West Midtown! One of Atlanta's Hottest Neighborhoods! This wonderful Craftsman Style 2 story home with Huge Great Room/Open Kitchen Concept, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room with Tons of Light. Upstairs has a large Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet, Master Bath has Jetted Tub, Separate Tub, Dual Vanities. Double Garage and Covered Patio. Don't miss the Rocking Chair Front Porch and the Covered Patio, Landscaping is included (ongoing landscaping renovations) in the rent. NO HOUSE VOUCHER OR SECTION 8 PARTICIPATION.