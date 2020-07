Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

2017 Contemporary solid concrete and steel frame home. Black concrete floors on the main level. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. 1 Bedroom on main level and a half bath. This is available for 1 year, owner has transferred. All electric and all appliances included, including the washer/dryer. This home is being rented furnished. This home would be perfect for someone who is renovating in the Kirkwood, Decatur or Avondale area and needs temporary housing.