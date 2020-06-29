All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 11 2020

2105 Claude St NW

2105 Claude Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Claude Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy Downtown ATLANTA Commute! Renovated 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Home with HUGE Back Deck! - LOCATION, LOCATION! Easy Downtown Atlanta commute! Located in the Trendy Northwest Corner of Atlanta! This 4 sided brick home is walking distance to Spink Collins Park, Features 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath, Classic Hardwood Flooring in the main living areas, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Bright Bedrooms, Unfinished Basement with tons of storage and Laundry, AMAZING Outdoor Living! Spacious Two Level Deck off of main living area and basement. This is a MUST SEE!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5359177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Claude St NW have any available units?
2105 Claude St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Claude St NW have?
Some of 2105 Claude St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Claude St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Claude St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Claude St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Claude St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Claude St NW offer parking?
No, 2105 Claude St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Claude St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Claude St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Claude St NW have a pool?
No, 2105 Claude St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Claude St NW have accessible units?
No, 2105 Claude St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Claude St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Claude St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

