2105 Claude St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy Downtown ATLANTA Commute! Renovated 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Home with HUGE Back Deck! - LOCATION, LOCATION! Easy Downtown Atlanta commute! Located in the Trendy Northwest Corner of Atlanta! This 4 sided brick home is walking distance to Spink Collins Park, Features 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath, Classic Hardwood Flooring in the main living areas, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Bright Bedrooms, Unfinished Basement with tons of storage and Laundry, AMAZING Outdoor Living! Spacious Two Level Deck off of main living area and basement. This is a MUST SEE!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5359177)