21 Delmont Drive NE # 8

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

These throwback styled studios have been renovated and ready for immediate move in. A nostalgic feel combined with contemporary updates. Situated in the center of Buckhead, just steps from The Buckhead Atlanta shopping district. Studio One features vintage dark hardwoods accented by crisp pewter colors, stainless appliances and stone counters. What I love most about this studio is the all in one live, work, play floor plan in the oversized multipurpose area that feels inviting cozy and comfortable. An amazing space and rare opportunity for an on the go lifestyle!