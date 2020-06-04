All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

21 Delmont Drive NE # 8

21 Delmont Dr NE · (678) 755-3711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Delmont Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 251 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
These throwback styled studios have been renovated and ready for immediate move in. A nostalgic feel combined with contemporary updates. Situated in the center of Buckhead, just steps from The Buckhead Atlanta shopping district. Studio One features vintage dark hardwoods accented by crisp pewter colors, stainless appliances and stone counters. What I love most about this studio is the all in one live, work, play floor plan in the oversized multipurpose area that feels inviting cozy and comfortable. An amazing space and rare opportunity for an on the go lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 have any available units?
21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 pet-friendly?
No, 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 offer parking?
No, 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 does not offer parking.
Does 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 have a pool?
No, 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 have accessible units?
No, 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Delmont Drive NE # 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
