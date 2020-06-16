All apartments in Atlanta
2085 Delano Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2085 Delano Drive NE

2085 Delano Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2085 Delano Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
guest suite
Enjoy LUXE 2018 CONSTRUCTION in blossoming KIRKWOOD. Ready to move! Option for partial furnishing. Open-flow living, All hardwoods. kitchen brings exotic Quartz, custom white/gray cabinets, stainless steel KitchemAid Appliances, a large island+access to the back deck. A half-bath, big mudroom and tons of storage in the main level. Upstairs, the large master brings double shower heads+separate bath+room-sized walk-in closet. Two guests suites share a granite bath and there's an impressive FINISH BONUSROOM on the third level. one car garage rounds out this turn-key dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 Delano Drive NE have any available units?
2085 Delano Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2085 Delano Drive NE have?
Some of 2085 Delano Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 Delano Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2085 Delano Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 Delano Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2085 Delano Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2085 Delano Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2085 Delano Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2085 Delano Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2085 Delano Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 Delano Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2085 Delano Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2085 Delano Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2085 Delano Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 Delano Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2085 Delano Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
