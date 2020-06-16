2085 Delano Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage guest suite

Enjoy LUXE 2018 CONSTRUCTION in blossoming KIRKWOOD. Ready to move! Option for partial furnishing. Open-flow living, All hardwoods. kitchen brings exotic Quartz, custom white/gray cabinets, stainless steel KitchemAid Appliances, a large island+access to the back deck. A half-bath, big mudroom and tons of storage in the main level. Upstairs, the large master brings double shower heads+separate bath+room-sized walk-in closet. Two guests suites share a granite bath and there's an impressive FINISH BONUSROOM on the third level. one car garage rounds out this turn-key dream!