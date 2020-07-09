All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

2064 Arlington Circle - B1

2064 Arlington Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2064 Arlington Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Single Room Rental

This house is set up for Shared Living
Very Quiet / Clean Residence

You will share kitchen and bathroom with 2 other responsible adults, male and female.

******This is a Multi-Family split level duplex located at 2064 Arlington Circle Northwest, Atlanta GA. Located in the Grove Park area and is accessible to MARTA route 53. Nearby schools are Grove Park Elementary, Douglas High, Best Academy at Benjamin S. Carson
CALL FOR DETAILS........

----- THIS IS NOT A STUDIO ------ FURNISHED

Single Room Rental - This house is set up for Shared Living - Very Quiet / Cozy Atmosphere. (for couples or additional person you will pay an extra $100.00 monthly)

***This is a Multi-Family split level duplex located at 2064 Arlington Circle Northwest, Atlanta GA. Located in the Grove Park area and is accessible to MARTA route 53. Nearby schools are Grove Park Elementary, Douglas High, Best Academy at Benjamin S. Carson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 have any available units?
2064 Arlington Circle - B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 have?
Some of 2064 Arlington Circle - B1's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Arlington Circle - B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 pet-friendly?
No, 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 offer parking?
No, 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 does not offer parking.
Does 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 have a pool?
No, 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 have accessible units?
No, 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 Arlington Circle - B1 does not have units with dishwashers.

