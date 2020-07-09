2064 Arlington Circle - B1

Amenities

Single Room Rental



This house is set up for Shared Living

Very Quiet / Clean Residence



You will share kitchen and bathroom with 2 other responsible adults, male and female.



******This is a Multi-Family split level duplex located at 2064 Arlington Circle Northwest, Atlanta GA. Located in the Grove Park area and is accessible to MARTA route 53. Nearby schools are Grove Park Elementary, Douglas High, Best Academy at Benjamin S. Carson

CALL FOR DETAILS........



----- THIS IS NOT A STUDIO ------ FURNISHED



This is a Multi-Family split level duplex located at 2064 Arlington Circle Northwest, Atlanta GA. Located in the Grove Park area and is accessible to MARTA route 53. Nearby schools are Grove Park Elementary, Douglas High, Best Academy at Benjamin S. Carson