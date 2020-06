Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming, Updated Bungalow in Prime Collier Hills location. Kitchen has been renovated and has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry and backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Separate Dining Room. Renovated Bathroom. Separate Sunroom. Great deck and patio that is great for grilling and entertaining.