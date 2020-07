Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + den home in popular Peachtree Hills. Walk to shopping, restaurants, and the Park all within a few minutes stroll. Entry foyer leads to a large breakfast room and kitchen. Oversized living room with separate den that leads out to a great back deck and flat back-yard. Master bedroom w/ dual vanities and plenty of closet space. One car detached garage perfect for storage. A great opportunity to call Peachtree Hills home!