2031 Briar Trail Court SW

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****BRAND NEW 3bd/2ba LISTING***BEAUTIFUL Ranch Home***Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!*** - Beautiful ranch home located in a quiet cul-de-sac!!! This home has an open living and dining room that features rich, dark, hardwood floors, with a corner fireplace and lots of windows for natural sunlight. The kitchen includes lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and sliding glass doors that leads to the nicely manicured fenced in backyard. The large front yard is great for family playtime or just hanging out. The large master bedroom contains an ensuite bathroom. The remaining 2 bedrooms are a very nice size with lots of closet space. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, I-285 and SR166, Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield Airport. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call TODAY to schedule a viewing!!



Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Zillow virtual tours coming soon.****



(RLNE3815430)