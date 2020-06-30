All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2031 Briar Trail Court SW

2031 Briar Trail Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Briar Trail Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****BRAND NEW 3bd/2ba LISTING***BEAUTIFUL Ranch Home***Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!*** - Beautiful ranch home located in a quiet cul-de-sac!!! This home has an open living and dining room that features rich, dark, hardwood floors, with a corner fireplace and lots of windows for natural sunlight. The kitchen includes lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and sliding glass doors that leads to the nicely manicured fenced in backyard. The large front yard is great for family playtime or just hanging out. The large master bedroom contains an ensuite bathroom. The remaining 2 bedrooms are a very nice size with lots of closet space. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, I-285 and SR166, Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield Airport. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call TODAY to schedule a viewing!!

Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Zillow virtual tours coming soon.****

(RLNE3815430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Briar Trail Court SW have any available units?
2031 Briar Trail Court SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 Briar Trail Court SW have?
Some of 2031 Briar Trail Court SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Briar Trail Court SW currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Briar Trail Court SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Briar Trail Court SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Briar Trail Court SW is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Briar Trail Court SW offer parking?
No, 2031 Briar Trail Court SW does not offer parking.
Does 2031 Briar Trail Court SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Briar Trail Court SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Briar Trail Court SW have a pool?
No, 2031 Briar Trail Court SW does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Briar Trail Court SW have accessible units?
No, 2031 Briar Trail Court SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Briar Trail Court SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Briar Trail Court SW does not have units with dishwashers.

