2030 Main Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury condo for rent at One Riverside mixed-use development in the Riverside neighborhood in Atlanta's Upper West Side. 2BR 2BA upstairs, open loft style great room / dining room / kitchen with breakfast bar, front balcony overlooking streetscape, large rear deck, one car garage plus parking lot, master bath features large deep soaking tub and separate shower plus vessel sinks, large walk in closet, hardwood floors on main, carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Walk to restaurant, convenient to Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead, Cobb, Airport, Northside.