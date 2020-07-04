All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2030 Main Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2030 Main Street NW
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

2030 Main Street NW

2030 Main Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2030 Main Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury condo for rent at One Riverside mixed-use development in the Riverside neighborhood in Atlanta's Upper West Side. 2BR 2BA upstairs, open loft style great room / dining room / kitchen with breakfast bar, front balcony overlooking streetscape, large rear deck, one car garage plus parking lot, master bath features large deep soaking tub and separate shower plus vessel sinks, large walk in closet, hardwood floors on main, carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Walk to restaurant, convenient to Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead, Cobb, Airport, Northside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Main Street NW have any available units?
2030 Main Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 Main Street NW have?
Some of 2030 Main Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Main Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Main Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Main Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Main Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2030 Main Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Main Street NW offers parking.
Does 2030 Main Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Main Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Main Street NW have a pool?
No, 2030 Main Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Main Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2030 Main Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Main Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Main Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus