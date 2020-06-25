2021 Brewer Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All On One Level - Sylvan Hills Ranch - Located in a growing community, this ranch style home offers an open and casual layout with large front and backyards. Ground hugging home has extended eaves and a low pitched roof providing desired accessibility and ease of maintenance. A Carolina porch, frames the entrance and would be great for rocking and sipping Sweet Tea, even during a light rain. The asymmetrical design inside the home is perfect for furniture placement and easy flow of movement throughout. Living room and dining room are covered by a bank of windows on one wall, hardwood floors and ceiling fan. Country kitchen Pine cabinets and hard surface counters adorn the space that has been outfitted with complimentary appliances and an entrance to the attached carport. W&D connections included. Bedrooms have hardwood floors and a myriad of windows. Bathrooms are tiled with windows. Home is just off 166 between Main St and Metropolitan Parkway SW. To view, text Shannon Washington at 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com Pets are allowed for a fee & rent.



Apologies! We do not participate in the Housing Choice Voucher program (Section 8) at this time.



(RLNE4956385)