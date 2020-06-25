All apartments in Atlanta
2021 Brewer Blvd
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

2021 Brewer Blvd

2021 Brewer Boulevard Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Brewer Boulevard Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All On One Level - Sylvan Hills Ranch - Located in a growing community, this ranch style home offers an open and casual layout with large front and backyards. Ground hugging home has extended eaves and a low pitched roof providing desired accessibility and ease of maintenance. A Carolina porch, frames the entrance and would be great for rocking and sipping Sweet Tea, even during a light rain. The asymmetrical design inside the home is perfect for furniture placement and easy flow of movement throughout. Living room and dining room are covered by a bank of windows on one wall, hardwood floors and ceiling fan. Country kitchen Pine cabinets and hard surface counters adorn the space that has been outfitted with complimentary appliances and an entrance to the attached carport. W&D connections included. Bedrooms have hardwood floors and a myriad of windows. Bathrooms are tiled with windows. Home is just off 166 between Main St and Metropolitan Parkway SW. To view, text Shannon Washington at 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com Pets are allowed for a fee & rent.

Apologies! We do not participate in the Housing Choice Voucher program (Section 8) at this time.

(RLNE4956385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Brewer Blvd have any available units?
2021 Brewer Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Brewer Blvd have?
Some of 2021 Brewer Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Brewer Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Brewer Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Brewer Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Brewer Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Brewer Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Brewer Blvd offers parking.
Does 2021 Brewer Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Brewer Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Brewer Blvd have a pool?
No, 2021 Brewer Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Brewer Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2021 Brewer Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Brewer Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Brewer Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
