Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:26 PM

202 Nathan Road Southwest

202 Nathan Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

202 Nathan Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Available Now***
This beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home features spacious rooms, very open plan for entertaining including kitchen with breakfast bar and appliances, separate living and dining rooms and there is even a sun/bonus room in the back. 1 BR on the main and 4 spacious BR on upper level including MSTR with en suite BA.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

County:Fulton;
Neighborhood: Adamsville;
Sq. Footage: 1792;
Year Built: 2005;
Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Fulton-Other;
Middle School: Young;
High School: Mays;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Nathan Road Southwest have any available units?
202 Nathan Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 202 Nathan Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
202 Nathan Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Nathan Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 202 Nathan Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 202 Nathan Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 202 Nathan Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 202 Nathan Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Nathan Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Nathan Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 202 Nathan Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 202 Nathan Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 202 Nathan Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Nathan Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Nathan Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Nathan Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Nathan Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

