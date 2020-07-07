202 Nathan Road Southwest

Amenities
***Available Now***
This beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home features spacious rooms, very open plan for entertaining including kitchen with breakfast bar and appliances, separate living and dining rooms and there is even a sun/bonus room in the back. 1 BR on the main and 4 spacious BR on upper level including MSTR with en suite BA.
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
County:Fulton;
Neighborhood: Adamsville;
Sq. Footage: 1792;
Year Built: 2005;
Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Fulton-Other;
Middle School: Young;
High School: Mays;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.