202 Nathan Road Southwest

***Available Now***

This beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home features spacious rooms, very open plan for entertaining including kitchen with breakfast bar and appliances, separate living and dining rooms and there is even a sun/bonus room in the back. 1 BR on the main and 4 spacious BR on upper level including MSTR with en suite BA.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



County:Fulton;

Neighborhood: Adamsville;

Sq. Footage: 1792;

Year Built: 2005;

Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Fulton-Other;

Middle School: Young;

High School: Mays;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.