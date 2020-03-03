Rent Calculator
Home
Atlanta, GA
2018 Pryor Road Southwest
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:22 PM
2018 Pryor Road Southwest
No Longer Available
2018 Pryor Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME DOES NOT QUALIFY FOR THE HOUSING PROGRAM
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2018 Pryor Road Southwest have any available units?
2018 Pryor Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2018 Pryor Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Pryor Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Pryor Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Pryor Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Pryor Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2018 Pryor Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2018 Pryor Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Pryor Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Pryor Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2018 Pryor Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Pryor Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2018 Pryor Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Pryor Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Pryor Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Pryor Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 Pryor Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
