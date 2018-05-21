2017 Akron Drive Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This single family home just south of downtown has a large covered carport right next to the front door. It has beautiful hardwood floors along with freshly painted walls. Just a 7 minute drive from the Atlanta Zoo and just ten minutes to downtown, along multiple restaurant within walking distance.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.