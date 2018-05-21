All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2017 Akron Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2017 Akron Drive Southeast
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:42 PM

2017 Akron Drive Southeast

2017 Akron Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2017 Akron Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This single family home just south of downtown has a large covered carport right next to the front door. It has beautiful hardwood floors along with freshly painted walls. Just a 7 minute drive from the Atlanta Zoo and just ten minutes to downtown, along multiple restaurant within walking distance.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Akron Drive Southeast have any available units?
2017 Akron Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2017 Akron Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Akron Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Akron Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Akron Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Akron Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Akron Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 2017 Akron Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Akron Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Akron Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2017 Akron Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Akron Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2017 Akron Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Akron Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Akron Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Akron Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Akron Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus