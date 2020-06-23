All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 16TH Street

201 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

201 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
City Views & City Life! Stroll or roll to dinner, coffee, drinks, catch a movie, special event, work out, or pick up some groceries - all within a few mins walk from home! Fantastic mixed use live/work/play community has so much to offer! You'll want to spend plenty of time at home too: cozy nights by the fire, cook out with family on the rear deck facing Atlantic Station or drinks with friends on the patio off kitchen with skyline view of Downtown Atlanta. Bed and Full bath & Garage on ground floor. Kitchen - granite, Stainless steel & opens up to the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 16TH Street have any available units?
201 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 16TH Street have?
Some of 201 16TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 16TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 201 16TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 16TH Street does offer parking.
Does 201 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 16TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 201 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 201 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 16TH Street has units with dishwashers.
