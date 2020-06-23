201 16TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

City Views & City Life! Stroll or roll to dinner, coffee, drinks, catch a movie, special event, work out, or pick up some groceries - all within a few mins walk from home! Fantastic mixed use live/work/play community has so much to offer! You'll want to spend plenty of time at home too: cozy nights by the fire, cook out with family on the rear deck facing Atlantic Station or drinks with friends on the patio off kitchen with skyline view of Downtown Atlanta. Bed and Full bath & Garage on ground floor. Kitchen - granite, Stainless steel & opens up to the living room.