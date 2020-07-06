All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

20 NE Mayson Ave

20 Mayson Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

20 Mayson Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the best of Edgewood and Kirkwood in this perfectly updated home. Spacious open concept living/kitchen/dining featuring wide plank hardwoods, white Shaker cabinetry, quartz tops, stainless appliances, sleek powder room and laundry/mudroom. Expansive master retreat with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and amazing shower. 3 additional beds, full bath and bonus space for office or rec room. Entertain from the deck overlooking the large, fully fenced, private backyard. Custom designed treehouse with climbing rope and swing for the little explorer in all of us.6 or 18 month lease preferred. Owner maintains yard/landscaping. Pets ok depending on number/size. Home also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

