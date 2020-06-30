All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20 10th St

20 10th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

20 10th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Who says condo living means tight living space? Not here, this is one of the most spacious floorplans youll find in Midtown. Corner unit (NE) boasting 2835 SQ of living space accessible through your own private elevator/foyer. Floor to ceiling windows, 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, separate den, large balcony big enough for a dining table and plants. A total entertainers dream. New hardwood floors, new paint, custom closets throughout, upgraded lighting and much more. Very private boutique building with only 83 units. Enjoy all Midtown Atlanta has to offer from Piedmont Park, the ATL Beltline, restaurants, shops, High Museum of Art, Woodroof Arts Center, GA Tech, MARTA and lots more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 10th St have any available units?
20 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 10th St have?
Some of 20 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
20 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 20 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 10th St offer parking?
No, 20 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 20 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 10th St have a pool?
No, 20 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 20 10th St have accessible units?
No, 20 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.

