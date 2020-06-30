20 10th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Who says condo living means tight living space? Not here, this is one of the most spacious floorplans youll find in Midtown. Corner unit (NE) boasting 2835 SQ of living space accessible through your own private elevator/foyer. Floor to ceiling windows, 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, separate den, large balcony big enough for a dining table and plants. A total entertainers dream. New hardwood floors, new paint, custom closets throughout, upgraded lighting and much more. Very private boutique building with only 83 units. Enjoy all Midtown Atlanta has to offer from Piedmont Park, the ATL Beltline, restaurants, shops, High Museum of Art, Woodroof Arts Center, GA Tech, MARTA and lots more.