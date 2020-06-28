1953 Bader Avenue Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This sweet home has the best location if you need access to downtown or Fort McPherson. It's a charming brick home that has upgraded with Vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted and It's nice and clean and ready for you to move in and hang the pictures. The living room has a dining space at one end, and the large picture window adds lots of light. Bring a picture for the kitchen too, along with all the pots and pans. We provide a refrigerator and a stove. We're counting on you for the aroma of home cooking. You'll find this home North of 154/166 and West of Metropolitan Parkway. It's near Perkerson Park and Atlanta Metropolitan State College.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/978853?source=marketing



There's a great, large un-fenced yard. We love pets and have no breed or size restrictions. We do charge a pet deposit.For more info contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria.



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1025.00 your take home pay must be $3075.00)

6. Must sign a 2 year rental lease with 5% increase on second year

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500



$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,188, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,288, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.