1953 Bader Avenue Southwest
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

1953 Bader Avenue Southwest

1953 Bader Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Bader Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sweet home has the best location if you need access to downtown or Fort McPherson. It's a charming brick home that has upgraded with Vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted and It's nice and clean and ready for you to move in and hang the pictures. The living room has a dining space at one end, and the large picture window adds lots of light. Bring a picture for the kitchen too, along with all the pots and pans. We provide a refrigerator and a stove. We're counting on you for the aroma of home cooking. You'll find this home North of 154/166 and West of Metropolitan Parkway. It's near Perkerson Park and Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/978853?source=marketing

There's a great, large un-fenced yard. We love pets and have no breed or size restrictions. We do charge a pet deposit.For more info contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria.

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1025.00 your take home pay must be $3075.00)
6. Must sign a 2 year rental lease with 5% increase on second year
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,188, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,288, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1953 Bader Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Bader Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Bader Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
