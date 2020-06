Amenities

COMING SOON! Lovely Craftsmen home conveniently located to interstate, airport and Atlanta - COMING SOON! Don't miss this one of a kind beautiful Craftsmen-style home. This home boasts hardwoods on main, private backyard, Granite countertops, large master bedroom with beautiful bathroom and slate floors, and much more! It's conveniently located to the interstate, airport and downtown Atlanta. Contact Ashley for more information ashley@theforem.com or 770-324-7432.



(RLNE1962941)