Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1937 North Avenue Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1937 North Avenue Northwest

1937 North Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1937 North Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Renovated, spacious and ideal 4Bed/2Bath home just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta. This home situated in a desirable Center Park Community is within close proximity to classic restaurants like The Varsity and Negril Village Atlanta, major retailers and right off major interstates I-75/I-85 & I-285!

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 North Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1937 North Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1937 North Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1937 North Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 North Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 North Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1937 North Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1937 North Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1937 North Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 North Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 North Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1937 North Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1937 North Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1937 North Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 North Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 North Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 North Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 North Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

