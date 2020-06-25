1932 Lebanon Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing 2bd/2ba unit located in the heart of Piedmont Heights. This meticulously well maintained all brick ranch features a beautiful blend of hardwood floors mixed with tile, spacious great room for entertainment, gorgeous modern kitchen complete with SS appliances and granite counter-tops, updated lighting throughout, two spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space, updated hall and master bath's, washer/dryer, water and landscape included. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks and of course, it will be just steps of the much anticipated Belt-line coming soon.