Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1932 Lebanon Drive NE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

1932 Lebanon Drive NE

1932 Lebanon Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1932 Lebanon Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 2bd/2ba unit located in the heart of Piedmont Heights. This meticulously well maintained all brick ranch features a beautiful blend of hardwood floors mixed with tile, spacious great room for entertainment, gorgeous modern kitchen complete with SS appliances and granite counter-tops, updated lighting throughout, two spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space, updated hall and master bath's, washer/dryer, water and landscape included. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks and of course, it will be just steps of the much anticipated Belt-line coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 Lebanon Drive NE have any available units?
1932 Lebanon Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 Lebanon Drive NE have?
Some of 1932 Lebanon Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 Lebanon Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Lebanon Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Lebanon Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1932 Lebanon Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1932 Lebanon Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1932 Lebanon Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1932 Lebanon Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1932 Lebanon Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Lebanon Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1932 Lebanon Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Lebanon Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1932 Lebanon Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Lebanon Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1932 Lebanon Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
