1930 Phillips Dr. SE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

East Atlanta Property located minutes from Downtown - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties.

Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to us to confirm.



Large Brick Ranch Home on Corner Lot

Hardwood floors throughout

Large open family room with a Stack Stone Fireplace.

Spacious rooms w/Master and Full Goes Bathroom



Galley Size Kitchen with separate dinning room. Open floor plan open to Living Room.

Also includes a separate Mud/Laundry room



(RLNE5652489)