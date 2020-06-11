1905 Flat Shoals Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Larger Than It Looks! With Four BR plus a Bonus RM and a ton of living space. Features include Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen Appliances, lots of closet space, Two Full BAs Huge Family Room open to FML Dining RM, great for entertaining. Wonderful Deck overlooking a Big Backyard. Convenient East Atlanta Village location and easy access to DWNTN Atlanta.



County: Dekalb

Neighborhood: East Atlanta

Sq. Footage: 1853

Year Built: 1940

Beds:4 / Baths:2



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Burgess-Peterson

Middle School: King

High School:Maynard H Jackson Jr.



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1360

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.