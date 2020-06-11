All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 Flat Shoals Road

1905 Flat Shoals Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Flat Shoals Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Larger Than It Looks! With Four BR plus a Bonus RM and a ton of living space. Features include Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen Appliances, lots of closet space, Two Full BAs Huge Family Room open to FML Dining RM, great for entertaining. Wonderful Deck overlooking a Big Backyard. Convenient East Atlanta Village location and easy access to DWNTN Atlanta.

County: Dekalb
Neighborhood: East Atlanta
Sq. Footage: 1853
Year Built: 1940
Beds:4 / Baths:2

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Burgess-Peterson
Middle School: King
High School:Maynard H Jackson Jr.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1940

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1360
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Flat Shoals Road have any available units?
1905 Flat Shoals Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1905 Flat Shoals Road currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Flat Shoals Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Flat Shoals Road pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Flat Shoals Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1905 Flat Shoals Road offer parking?
No, 1905 Flat Shoals Road does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Flat Shoals Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Flat Shoals Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Flat Shoals Road have a pool?
No, 1905 Flat Shoals Road does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Flat Shoals Road have accessible units?
No, 1905 Flat Shoals Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Flat Shoals Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Flat Shoals Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Flat Shoals Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Flat Shoals Road does not have units with air conditioning.

