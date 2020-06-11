1905 Flat Shoals Road

Amenities
Larger Than It Looks! With Four BR plus a Bonus RM and a ton of living space. Features include Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen Appliances, lots of closet space, Two Full BAs Huge Family Room open to FML Dining RM, great for entertaining. Wonderful Deck overlooking a Big Backyard. Convenient East Atlanta Village location and easy access to DWNTN Atlanta.
County: Dekalb
Neighborhood: East Atlanta
Sq. Footage: 1853
Year Built: 1940
Beds:4 / Baths:2
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Burgess-Peterson
Middle School: King
High School:Maynard H Jackson Jr.
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1360
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.