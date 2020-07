Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

Beautiful, high end townhome in Ansley Park, available furnished (water included) for $3,000 per month (12 month lease). Enter this home through a private entry into an open, bright, and spacious home. Remodeled just a few years ago! Great location, on the Beltline and close to Piedmont Park!