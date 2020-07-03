190 Central Park

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

The Epitome of City Living at its FINEST! This Luxurious End-Unit Townhome is guaranteed to please. Boasting 3Bedrooms/3.5 baths, an EPICUREAN Kitchen w/ Tumbled Granite countertops, commercial WOLF appliances (Sub-Zero Fridge), and a wine cooler/walk-in pantry, a living room w/ fireplace and coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, and extensive mill work and detailed crown molding throughout. The Master suite offers exemplary class w/ modern updates such as a sitting area, private patio, Cust California Closets, dual vanities, shower w/ body jets, & large FREESTANDING SOAKING BATHTUB. This gated luxury community also features a dog park and pool. 12-month home warranty offered through Fidelity Home Warranty. Close to PCM, O4W Park, Beltline, Kroger, Inman Park, Midtown, Downtown, & Airport.