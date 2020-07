Amenities

Beautifully remodeled, full brick ranch home. Nothing left to do but move in! Open concept living/dining area with a view of the over-sized backyard showcasing gorgeous adult trees. Enjoy your brand new kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, subway glass tile backsplash & new SS appliances. New HVAC and a one of a kind Fandelier! 1 year home warranty included!-AMAZING LOCATION: minutes from the Beltline, Grant Park, Atlanta Zoo, the Airport, East Atlanta Village & I-75/85.