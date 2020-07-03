All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1884 Sylvan Road

1884 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1884 Sylvan Road, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CANCELED! OPEN HOUSE: Newly Renovated 3/2 w/ Deck & Large Backyard! - CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER

WILL REASCHEDULE!

OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, February 8th
12:00-2:00

Not only is this newly renovated home conveniently located mere minutes from I-75/85, I-20, and I-285, but its location is easily accessible to Downtown and W. Midtown, providing countless options for shopping, entertainment, and recreation!

This 3 bd/2 ba property also features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, refinished hardwoods throughout the main areas and carpet on the bedrooms, two full baths with new tile and vanities, a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, and a deck overlooking a large backyard.

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE5505456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1884 Sylvan Road have any available units?
1884 Sylvan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1884 Sylvan Road have?
Some of 1884 Sylvan Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1884 Sylvan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1884 Sylvan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1884 Sylvan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1884 Sylvan Road is pet friendly.
Does 1884 Sylvan Road offer parking?
No, 1884 Sylvan Road does not offer parking.
Does 1884 Sylvan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1884 Sylvan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1884 Sylvan Road have a pool?
No, 1884 Sylvan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1884 Sylvan Road have accessible units?
No, 1884 Sylvan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1884 Sylvan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1884 Sylvan Road does not have units with dishwashers.

