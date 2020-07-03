1884 Sylvan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CANCELED! OPEN HOUSE: Newly Renovated 3/2 w/ Deck & Large Backyard! - CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER



WILL REASCHEDULE!



OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, February 8th

12:00-2:00



Not only is this newly renovated home conveniently located mere minutes from I-75/85, I-20, and I-285, but its location is easily accessible to Downtown and W. Midtown, providing countless options for shopping, entertainment, and recreation!



This 3 bd/2 ba property also features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, refinished hardwoods throughout the main areas and carpet on the bedrooms, two full baths with new tile and vanities, a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, and a deck overlooking a large backyard.



For more information, please contact:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



