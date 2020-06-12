All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:15 AM

1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW

1880 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1880 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home for rent. 4 BR & 3BA, finished basement w In-Law apartment suite, 2nd kitchen, bedroom & bath. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite counter tops, backslash and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen Bar open to Family Rm. Updated BA. New carpet. Deck overlooking private fenced backyard. Conveniently located to HWY, stores & restaurants. Property being sold in AS-IS condition. Location is less then 10 mins from downtown Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Coca Cola & GA Aquarium. Close to 3 Marta Train stops. Coming Soon Bellwood Quarry Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW have any available units?
1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW have?
Some of 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW offer parking?
Yes, 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW offers parking.
Does 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW have a pool?
No, 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW have accessible units?
No, 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus