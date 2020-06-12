1880 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious home for rent. 4 BR & 3BA, finished basement w In-Law apartment suite, 2nd kitchen, bedroom & bath. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite counter tops, backslash and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen Bar open to Family Rm. Updated BA. New carpet. Deck overlooking private fenced backyard. Conveniently located to HWY, stores & restaurants. Property being sold in AS-IS condition. Location is less then 10 mins from downtown Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Coca Cola & GA Aquarium. Close to 3 Marta Train stops. Coming Soon Bellwood Quarry Park