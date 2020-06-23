1879 Markone St NW

Amenities

Available 08/17/19 Markone St NW - Property Id: 135682



GORGEOUS RENOVATION with features seen in much higher priced homes. OPEN CONCEPT living room features Luxury laminate floors, vaulted ceiling. Budding Chef? Enjoy cooking surrounded by new white Shaker style cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, bar seating and new 4 piece SS appliance package. Relax in your master bedroom retreat with tray ceiling, and en suite bathroom with dual vanity and beautifully tiled shower. Large corner lot with driveway parking. Front porch and large new back deck for outdoor living.



Quiet neighborhood near Grove Park with multiple houses being renovated in anticipation of Atlanta's Westside Park and Quarry Yards, a $400 million project that will be minutes away from you! This house is also minutes away from Downtown, West End, Midtown, and the future Beltline expansion. Get in early!

No Pets Allowed



