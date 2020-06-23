All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1879 Markone St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1879 Markone St NW
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1879 Markone St NW

1879 Markone Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1879 Markone Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/17/19 Markone St NW - Property Id: 135682

GORGEOUS RENOVATION with features seen in much higher priced homes. OPEN CONCEPT living room features Luxury laminate floors, vaulted ceiling. Budding Chef? Enjoy cooking surrounded by new white Shaker style cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, bar seating and new 4 piece SS appliance package. Relax in your master bedroom retreat with tray ceiling, and en suite bathroom with dual vanity and beautifully tiled shower. Large corner lot with driveway parking. Front porch and large new back deck for outdoor living.

Quiet neighborhood near Grove Park with multiple houses being renovated in anticipation of Atlanta's Westside Park and Quarry Yards, a $400 million project that will be minutes away from you! This house is also minutes away from Downtown, West End, Midtown, and the future Beltline expansion. Get in early!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135682p
Property Id 135682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 Markone St NW have any available units?
1879 Markone St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 Markone St NW have?
Some of 1879 Markone St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 Markone St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1879 Markone St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 Markone St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1879 Markone St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1879 Markone St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1879 Markone St NW offers parking.
Does 1879 Markone St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 Markone St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 Markone St NW have a pool?
No, 1879 Markone St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1879 Markone St NW have accessible units?
No, 1879 Markone St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 Markone St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1879 Markone St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus