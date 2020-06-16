187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast

Amenities

**Owner will consider short term lease for qualified tenant!**



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick home in a highly sought after in-town Atlanta neighborhood. This home rests minutes from both Oakhurst's and Hosea and 2nd's commercial areas which include several trendy restaurants, as well as retail. 187 Murray Hill is an ideal location for families, roommates, and/or someone who enjoys living near where they work. Very easy access to Downtown, Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland, Buckhead, the Beltline, Marta, and many other of the great attractions and amenities that Atlanta has to offer.



Please call Peter Kruskamp at 678-923-3495 to learn more!