Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast

Location

187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

**Owner will consider short term lease for qualified tenant!**

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick home in a highly sought after in-town Atlanta neighborhood. This home rests minutes from both Oakhurst's and Hosea and 2nd's commercial areas which include several trendy restaurants, as well as retail. 187 Murray Hill is an ideal location for families, roommates, and/or someone who enjoys living near where they work. Very easy access to Downtown, Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland, Buckhead, the Beltline, Marta, and many other of the great attractions and amenities that Atlanta has to offer.

Please call Peter Kruskamp at 678-923-3495 to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast have any available units?
187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
