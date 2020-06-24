All apartments in Atlanta
186 Tuskegee Street SE

186 Tuskegee Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

186 Tuskegee Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,478 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5384334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Tuskegee Street SE have any available units?
186 Tuskegee Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 Tuskegee Street SE have?
Some of 186 Tuskegee Street SE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Tuskegee Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
186 Tuskegee Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Tuskegee Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 186 Tuskegee Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 186 Tuskegee Street SE offer parking?
No, 186 Tuskegee Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 186 Tuskegee Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 Tuskegee Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Tuskegee Street SE have a pool?
Yes, 186 Tuskegee Street SE has a pool.
Does 186 Tuskegee Street SE have accessible units?
No, 186 Tuskegee Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Tuskegee Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Tuskegee Street SE has units with dishwashers.

