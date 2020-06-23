All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest

1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** This lovely 4 sided brick two bedroom and one bath home features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, beautiful wood flooring, included kitchen appliances, and driveway parking. Enjoy the sunny front porch entrance, separate dining room and peace and quiet living inside! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1949

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 930
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest have any available units?
1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1854 Oakmont Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus