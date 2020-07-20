1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking garage key fob access

A rare rental opportunity, 1846 Gordon Manor is a 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in the heart of the charming Lake Claire/Candler Park neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia. The property is located just minutes from Decatur, East Atlanta Village, Downtown, Emory University, and has easy access to highways and public transportation and the Beltline (https://beltline.org). The spacious condominium is just a short walk away from Candler Park (including golf course), Lake Claire Park, and the quaint business district that offers shopping and restaurants in your neighborhood.



Unit has an open floor plan with large windows that overlook the courtyard. All modern appliances, including washer and dryer, and HVAC and water heater are less than 1 year old.

Unit includes reserved parking for 1 car in secured parking garage and access to ample sized storage unit. Community has an open courtyard and parks on a low traffic private road. Building is secure with controlled access/key fob entry.