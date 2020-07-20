All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:43 PM

1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1

1846 Gordon Manor NE · No Longer Available
Location

1846 Gordon Manor NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
key fob access
A rare rental opportunity, 1846 Gordon Manor is a 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in the heart of the charming Lake Claire/Candler Park neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia. The property is located just minutes from Decatur, East Atlanta Village, Downtown, Emory University, and has easy access to highways and public transportation and the Beltline (https://beltline.org). The spacious condominium is just a short walk away from Candler Park (including golf course), Lake Claire Park, and the quaint business district that offers shopping and restaurants in your neighborhood.

Unit has an open floor plan with large windows that overlook the courtyard. All modern appliances, including washer and dryer, and HVAC and water heater are less than 1 year old.
Unit includes reserved parking for 1 car in secured parking garage and access to ample sized storage unit. Community has an open courtyard and parks on a low traffic private road. Building is secure with controlled access/key fob entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
