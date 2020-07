Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Great Location for the best of the City! Walk to the BeltLine, Piedmont Park, Botanical Gardens, new restaurants, grocery stores. Easy on to I75/85. Fully furnished, turnkey home, just bring your suitcase! Soaring cathedral ceilings, light filled open and very spacious living. All baths newly renovated, hardwoods, Mexican tile, stainless, granite. Master suite with fireplace, sitting room, private deck, spa style shower and tub. Utilities $300 per month for gas, electric and water.